Travis Kelce Never-Before-Seen Photo From Bachelor Party
Travis Kelce Never-Before-Seen Snap From Bachelor Party
Here's the first look from inside Travis Kelce's bachelor party in West Hollywood ... and only TMZ has the photo.
Check out the never-before-seen image from Travis' bach party stop at Barney's Beanery last month ... he's inside the famous establishment with his brother, Jason Kelce, wearing sunglasses and a backwards hat.
No wild Vegas-style sendoff here -- Travis kept it laid-back in a plaid shirt ... hanging with his buddies and soaking up his final days of bachelor life.
This is the first photo from inside the party to emerge ... Travis packed plenty into that weekend, also catching a Dave Chappelle show in San Diego and checking out a NASCAR event.
Taylor appeared to have her bachelorette party in Rhode Island ... the same weekend Travis was doing his party in Cali ... and Taylor hasn't let any footage escape from her shindig ... making this photo even more rare!!!