Travis Kelce Never-Before-Seen Photo From Bachelor Party

Here's the first look from inside Travis Kelce's bachelor party in West Hollywood ... and only TMZ has the photo.

Check out the never-before-seen image from Travis' bach party stop at Barney's Beanery last month ... he's inside the famous establishment with his brother, Jason Kelce, wearing sunglasses and a backwards hat.

No wild Vegas-style sendoff here -- Travis kept it laid-back in a plaid shirt ... hanging with his buddies and soaking up his final days of bachelor life.

This is the first photo from inside the party to emerge ... Travis packed plenty into that weekend, also catching a Dave Chappelle show in San Diego and checking out a NASCAR event.

Play video content 6/21/26 Video: Travis Kelce Attends Dave Chappelle Show With Friends TMZ.com