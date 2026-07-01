Taylor Swift Wedding May Cost Local Businesses Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are pulling out all the stops for their high-security wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden, where money is clearly no object ... but some local businesses feel they're getting robbed.

TMZ talked to bar and restaurant owners around MSG ... and they all agreed this week's upcoming wedding events will likely hurt their bottom line -- some more than others.

One business owner on West 31st Street is livid ... telling TMZ it's unacceptable for streets to be closed near MSG because it will prevent folks from coming in for what would have normally been a busy weekend if Taylor wasn't getting married.

There are World Cup games on a holiday weekend for America's 250th birthday ... which should be big money makers for bars and restaurants ... and this owner says they're trying to get in touch with someone, anyone, connected to Taylor to explain how f-d up the situation is.

We hear West 31st will be closed on Friday at some point ... and large white tents will be erected -- that's believed to be where guests will arrive. For the moment, the sidewalk is expected to remain open -- but security, media, and Swifties make that access moot.

The owner of a business on West 33rd Street tells TMZ ... his street will also be closed with the sidewalk open -- and he's worried if that plan changes -- like it did when President Trump attended a Knicks game -- it'll cost him easily tens of thousands of dollars.

His business being closer to 8th Avenue is the only saving grace ... and the joint is leaning into the event with a peach Swift Spritz ... telling us, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

Another business owner on West 31st shared that same sentiment ... telling us nothing can be done about the ensuing logical mess, so just open the doors on Friday ... and hope for the best.