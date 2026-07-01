Taylor Swift Wedding: NYC Ramps Up Homeless Outreach Around MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has all eyes on Madison Square Garden ... and city officials are keeping an eye on everything around it ... including people who live on the streets.

A NYC official with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the Department of Homeless Services will deploy a "significant force" around the MSG and Penn Station area from July 2 through July 4, sending far more outreach workers than usual into the neighborhood.

We're told the increased presence isn't about clearing the area for Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities. Instead, it's driven by the dangerous heat expected to blanket New York ... with temperatures forecast to climb into the 90s -- and possibly hit 100 degrees.

The Penn Station corridor is one of the city's largest homeless hubs, and officials are especially concerned about the hours between noon and 8 PM -- when the heat will be at its worst, and wedding activity around MSG will be at its busiest.

About 200 two-person outreach teams will fan out across the city ... with a major focus on the blocks surrounding MSG. Their job is to warn unhoused people about the city's "Code Red" heat emergency and encourage them to head to shelters or cooling centers.

If someone declines, the outreach workers can't force them to move. Instead, they'll continue offering alternatives, including spending time inside nearby Penn Station to escape the sweltering temperatures.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

As we've told you, Taylor and Travis are transforming MSG into a real-life fairy tale. We obtained video Tuesday showing a giant white staircase being hauled into the venue, adding to an already massive castle set that's been taking shape inside.