Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is already looking like America's answer to a royal wedding ... and now, TMZ has learned it'll even come with its own castle!

Sources close to the wedding tell TMZ ... a massive castle is being built inside a garden at MSG, with the legendary venue being transformed into a full-blown fairytale for the big July 3 wedding event.

Crews unloaded trucks filled with large, covered equipment at Madison Square Garden on Monday, where labels reading "Garden Party 1 (scenic)" and spray-painted "GP" fueled speculation amid rumors surrounding a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at the arena. pic.twitter.com/A6REskLs7L @CBSNews

What's more, crews were spotted unloading giant, covered scenic pieces labeled "Garden Party 1 (Scenic)" and spray-painted "GP" outside the venue ... all arriving, fittingly, at Madison Square GARDEN!!😱

If anyone knows how to leave a trail of breadcrumbs, it's Taylor ... and if those labels are indeed Easter eggs, it could be a nod to the couple's fairytale garden engagement last year. And who knows ... maybe we'll all be decoding a "Garden Party" album next year!

This fairytale wedding is coming with fortress-level security -- guests are required to sign electronic NDAs, and every invite is individually watermarked. No one's breaching these walls!