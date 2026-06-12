Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Iron-Clad NDA For Wedding Guests

Taylor Swift isn't taking any chances when it comes to keeping details of her wedding to Travis Kelce under wraps ... 'cause TMZ has learned guests are required to sign a strict non-disclosure agreement before receiving information about the highly anticipated event.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... family and friends who received coveted invitations were also sent an iron-clad NDA.

As TMZ first reported ... Taylor called up guests last month to personally invite them to the wedding, which is expected to take place July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

We're told guests who confirm their attendance are then sent a link to sign the NDA, which prohibits them from sharing any details about the wedding and carries consequences for anyone who violates the agreement.

As TMZ first reported ... between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend ... including plenty of normies.