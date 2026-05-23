Taylor Swift Photographed Having Intimate Dinner With Travis Kelce Ahead of Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared an intimate dinner at an NYC restaurant Friday night -- and the two were a picture of happiness ahead of their much-anticipated wedding!

TMZ obtained a photo of Taylor and Travis sitting in a corner booth inside Sartiano -- an Italian restaurant in the fancy Mercer Hotel in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

We're told the power couple was having a blast -- smiling, laughing and talking the night away. Our source did not see any PDA ... but said Taylor and Travis looked sweet and are definitely in love!

Earlier in the night, the two seemed like a married couple -- although they're not just yet -- as they walked hand-in-hand through Soho, heading toward Sartiano's for their dinner.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Arrive to Dinner Ahead of Wedding BACKGRID

Paparazzi were out in force, shooting video of the lovebirds and zeroing in on Taylor's perfectly toned legs sprouting from underneath her black mini dress. The shutterbugs got the pair going inside the restaurant and coming out after their meal.

As for their wedding ... no official word yet on when or where Taylor and Travis are tying the knot. They've been keeping their wedding plans ultra-secret.