Taylor Swift Isn't Getting Married In Rhode Island, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Says

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Not Tying the Knot in Rhode Island, Senator Says TMZ.com

Taylor Swift wedding rumors are sweeping Rhode Island, but Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says not so fast.

Charlie caught up with the Rhode Island Senator on Tuesday in Washington D.C. and asked about the growing speculation that Taylor and Travis Kelce could be tying the knot in Rhode Island, where she has a massive estate. While plenty of fans seem convinced, Whitehouse sounds far less certain.

Check out the clip ... Whitehouse almost sounds like he's trying to will a potential Rhode Island wedding into existence, but it might just be wishful thinking ... his comments suggest he thinks R.I. may already be out of the running.

That's a notable reality check considering Taylor's history with the state and her sprawling Watch Hill mansion, which has helped fuel plenty of speculation that Rhode Island could play host to one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings ever.

For now, though, even one of Rhode Island's most prominent figures isn't ready to buy into the rumors. Whitehouse says he'd be thrilled to welcome Swift for a wedding ... he just doesn't sound convinced that's what's going to happen.