Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in On Taylor, Travis Prenup

Play video content Video: Sen. Tim Kaine Weighs In on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Prenup Talk TMZ.com

Senator Tim Kaine has all sorts of advice on the probable Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce prenup ... shop around for the best place to write it, but don't dwell on it 'cause it could sink your marriage!!!

We got the Senator from Virginia Tuesday in the Capitol, and asked about our story that it might be advantageous for the soon-to-be-newlyweds to ink a prenup in Rhode Island.

Jacob's inquiring mind wanted to know if Congress should pass a federal law making the rules of the road for prenups the same in every state. Kaine, who's a Democrat, professed a somewhat Reagan-esque view, saying the feds should only pass laws when there's an issue of national importance. He also thinks states can learn from each other by comparing.