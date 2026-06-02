Cops In Rhode Island Aren't Planning For Potential Taylor Swift Wedding

All signs are starting to point away from a potential Taylor Swift wedding in Rhode Island ... because cops in the Ocean State tell us they're not aware of a big event going down at venues linked to Taylor and Travis Kelce.

There's a buzz about Taylor and Travis getting hitched in Rhode Island, in one of 2 places -- Ocean House resort in Westerly or Taylor's estate in the same town -- but cops in Westerly say that's news to them.

Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella tells TMZ ... neither cops nor the town have been involved with or aware of any weddings involving Taylor and Travis during the dates in question.

For context, the chief says police were involved with Olivia Culpo's wedding a couple of years ago at Ocean House -- so, it makes sense he'd be notified about Travis and Taylor's big day -- but, he tells us his force is not currently involved in any wedding plans or security.

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Olivia and her NFL star husband Christian McCaffrey are a big deal, but Taylor and Travis are obviously on a different level, celebrity-wise ... which means it would be bizarre for them to keep Westerly PD in the dark, from a safety and security standpoint.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Not Tying the Knot in Rhode Island, Senator Says TMZ.com

Rhode Island wedding rumors also took a hit when TMZ DC asked Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse about Taylor ... and he doesn't seem convinced it's going down in his state.

Plus, back in December we debunked rumors Taylor bought out a couple's wedding date at Ocean House.