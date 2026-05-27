Travis Kelce Says He's Not Forcing Taylor Swift To Like Cleveland Sports

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Addresses Courtside Seats at NBA Game New Heights

There's been a lot of hubbub about Taylor Swift accompanying Travis Kelce to the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff game against the New York Knicks ... but the NFL great is making it clear he's not forcing his fiancée to like his crappy teams.

The engaged couple turned heads when they took courtside seats for the Cavs' Game 3 loss to the Eastern Conference Champions over the weekend ... especially when, historically, it seemed like Swift's allegiances aligned with the Knicks.

When Taylor played basketball with the Knicks in 2014 and she looked so tiny next to them 😭 pic.twitter.com/30Mkfly3dA @Taylors_Archive

Kelce addressed the chatter on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast ... and he insisted he's not influencing Swift's sports decisions.

"I will say this -- this wasn't me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me," Kelce said with a laugh. "This was me just having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games."

He said they also tried to make a game at Madison Square Garden earlier in the series ... but he got stuck in Kansas City. Kelce noted going to sporting events is not uncommon for them, either ... whether it be baseball, tennis, or anything in between.

To put it simply, Kelce told his brother, Jason, it was more about showing Tay his roots ... as he grew up a diehard Cleveland sports lover.

Despite the L and ultimate elimination from the playoffs, Kelce said it was a fun ass time at Rocket Arena.