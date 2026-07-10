Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Paid New York City 6-Figure Sum to Cover Wedding Costs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't leave the Big Apple with a massive bill from their wedding ... they forked over a sizable pile of dough to cover event permits and NYPD security.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Paid Six Figures to Cover New York City Wedding Costs C-SPAN

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked Friday whether Taylor would pay for all the overtime put in by New York City's finest for her big day ... and he confirmed she didn't just shake off city officials -- she handed over $160K to cover both "that event and for the response to that event."

We reported the pair had to pay $60K for a city permit to close down the streets around Madison Square Garden on her wedding day ... so it seems they threw down another $100K to pay for police.

Of course, when you spend millions on booking the venue and even $6,700 on a purse for a wedding raffle ... a six-figure sum to make sure the place is as secure as Fort Knox is really just another drop in the bucket.

Play video content 7/3/2026 Video: See MSG Event Setup for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding TMZ.com

As you know ... a heavy police presence was seen around the venue the night of Taylor and Travis' wedding -- and one particular officer seemingly helped out a crowd of fans by walking some late-night pastries over to them.