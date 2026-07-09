Jason Kelce Says He Pounded 'Way Over' 15 Beers At Taylor & Travis' Wedding

Jason Kelce had himself a time at his little bro's wedding, and now he's spilling the beer days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said their 'I do's' ... revealing he knocked back an insane amount of brewskis!

The retired Eagles legend -- and Trav's best man -- was out at the American Century Championship in Nevada on Thursday when fans started grilling him about the July 3rd nuptials at MSG.

“It was a good time,” the 38-year-old said with a big grin as he walked the fairway in the NY Post video. “It was great.”

Okay, not the deepest answer ever ... but stay with us.

The money question followed ... "Did you drink over 15 beers at the wedding?"

Jason didn't hesitate.

"Way over!"

Not exactly shocking. Back in February, Travis told TMZ Sports they'd have so much Garage Beer at the reception that he “can’t even count that high.”

Mission accomplished, apparently.

The wedding itself was an absolute spectacle -- an A-list blowout bash at Madison Square Garden with roughly 1,000 guests, including megastars like Brad Pitt, Tom Brady, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

One of the best man's only jobs was to get the damn party started ... and it sounds like big bro took that responsibility very seriously.