Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Reveal Teased by Dior

A little nugget about Taylor Swift's wedding dress is being teased by Dior ... and it's enough to get Swifties in a tizzy.

A rep for the designer says Taylor -- and only Taylor -- will reveal the dress she wore for her wedding to Travis Kelce ... and she'll lift the curtain in an Instagram post ... when she's ready.

The New York Times was also told the dress is a custom piece that didn't debut on Dior’s fall 2026 couture runway, despite fans' theories.

However, the designer teased ... Taylor's dress could be a "sibling" of a style that was featured.

As pretty much everyone in the freaking world knows ... Taylor and Travis were hitched at Madison Square Garden last weekend in front of a sea of the most famous faces in business, sports, and entertainment.