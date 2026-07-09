Indiana Man Allegedly Cuts Off Penis And Lights It On Fire

This story ain't for the squeamish ... a man in Indiana chopped off his penis and set it ablaze using lighters and gasoline, according to his attorney.

Christopher Peden allegedly told police that he walked inside a garage in Fort Wayne, IN, and sliced off his junk with a kitchen knife, his lawyer, David Felts, tells TMZ.

Felts said Peden then allegedly placed his severed penis on the floor, doused it with gasoline from a container and set it on fire using 4 lighters.

Police and firefighters responded to the May 6 incident after receiving a call for a stabbing at the detached garage belonging to the property owners, cops said.

The owners were awakened by a concerned neighbor, who saw the garage burning, and they suddenly realized Peden -- a family member -- had disappeared.

While responding to the scene, Fort Wayne officers bumped into Peden, who falsely claimed he had been stabbed by someone downtown and threatened the day before.

But, after he was rushed to the hospital, Peden allegedly told investigators that he lied and then confessed to mutilating himself.

He was taken to the Allen County Jail, where he posed for a mug shot with his bond set at $10,000. Prosecutors charged him with felony arson. A rep for the jail said he's no longer in custody.