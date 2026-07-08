Ex-Florida Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Charged After Drug Arrest
Ex-Florida Democratic Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Facing Felony Charge After Drug Arrest
Andrew Gillum's legal troubles just escalated ... the Democrat who narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in the 2018 Florida governor's race has now been formally charged following his Alabama arrest.
Newly filed court records show he's facing one felony and two misdemeanor counts.
According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Gillum is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- specifically methamphetamine -- along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors allege the offenses occurred July 2 in Baldwin County, Alabama.
As TMZ previously reported, Gillum was arrested last week on U.S. Highway 98 near Walmart Drive in Daphne, where cops say they found 3 grams of methamphetamine, 8 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 cut straws, 3 pipes and a bong after pulling him over for allegedly driving erratically.
Regarding the 2018 Florida governor's race, Gillum won the Democratic primary and then went up against DeSantis, the GOP nominee, who ultimately beat Gillum in the general election, but only by about 30K votes. Prior to the race, Gillum was the mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018.