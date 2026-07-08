Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown's Mug Shot From Kidnapping Arrest

Here's the booking photo Big Tigger's estranged wife Alicia Brown posed for after being busted on kidnapping-related warrants ... and she looks shocked and surprised.

The mug shot, obtained by TMZ, was snapped after Brown was taken into custody Monday during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Georgia.

As TMZ first reported, the Hart County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a BOLO for Brown's vehicle after learning she was wanted on kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland. With help from the Georgia State Patrol, authorities tracked down the car, conducted a felony traffic stop and arrested Brown without incident.

Investigators say two young children were inside the vehicle and were safely recovered -- one of them was Brown's son with Tigger. Brown is wanted in Maryland in connection with the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child and is also wanted in Georgia on a felony interference with child custody charge.

The Fulton County Sheriff tells TMZ ... Brown is still in their custody awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

The arrest is the latest twist in the estranged couple's increasingly messy stretch. TMZ previously reported Big Tigger was arrested last month on aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges after an alleged domestic incident involving Brown.

Tigger has denied the allegations, while Brown later secured a temporary protective order and custody of their children.