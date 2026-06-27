Play video content Video: Big Tigger Appears to Assault Wife Alicia on Ring Camera Video

Security footage in Big Tigger's home appears to capture part of a fight with his wife, including his alleged assault of her ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained footage from a Ring camera that captured the alleged May 9 incident, where the former “Rap City” host’s wife, Alicia, claims he attacked her.

In the video, you can hear Alicia telling someone to take a picture … that’s when it looks like Big Tigger approaches her, grabbing her by the neck and telling her to stop.

Then you see him take hold of her arms and wrestle with her as she yells, “Get off of me!”

In the video, he then takes her to the corner of the room -- behind the door and out of frame -- and then there's a loud noise, followed by what sounds like Alicia crying.

As we previously reported, Big Tigger was arrested Saturday for battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children. He was released after posting bond.

On Tuesday, Alicia filed for a protective order -- which was granted -- against her husband, saying last month’s alleged assault happened in front of one of the kids.

She claims her eye was injured in the incident, and she had to go to the hospital to get stitches.