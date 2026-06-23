Big Tigger Arrested on Battery, Child-Cruelty Charges

Big Tigger was arrested for battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children on Saturday ... TMZ has learned.

According to police records, the longtime radio personality and former host of BET's iconic "Rap City" was booked into the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning, but bonded out later in the day.

Officials with the jail tell us Big Tigger -- legal name Darian Morgan -- was released after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000 ... including a $9,000 bond tied to the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond related to the cruelty-to-children charge.

Tigger's arrest comes after we reported Morgan's wife, Alicia Brown, was involved in an alleged incident in May that prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation -- he was identified as the suspect, although it's unclear if the incidents are connected.

Dispatch records show Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were contacted and an investigation was launched. She was later transported to a hospital ... though authorities noted her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Tigger previously told TMZ in regard to Brown's claims ... "I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false."

He added ... "Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment," and told us, "I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

The recent documents didn't reveal further details, and it's unclear whether any arrest was made or charges were filed at the time ... and Tigger's recent arrest doesn't state whether or not it is connected to the alleged incident involving his wife.

It's unclear what prompted the cruelty-to-children charge ... although worth noting the veteran media personality welcomed a son with Alicia in 2025 at age 51.