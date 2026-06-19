Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'90 Day Fiancé' Thais Ramone Fighting Ex Patrick Over Custody of 3-Year-Old

'90 Day Fiancé' Thais Ramone Fighting Estranged Husband Patrick ... Over Custody, Support

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-thais-ramone-patrick-mendes-ig-1

"90 Day Fiancé" star Thais Ramone is waging a child custody war against her ex Patrick Mendes.

Thais filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, objecting to Patrick being awarded primary custody of their kid ... and she's demanding he cough up monthly payments for child and spousal support.

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramne insta 1

In her filing, Thais admitted the marriage was over with no hope for a reconciliation. The reality star proposed sharing joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Patrick and Thais wed in February 2022 and share one child, born in November 2023. In divorce docs, Patrick said he earns $10K a month, while Thais earns around half of that ... so he wasn't asking for child or spousal support.

061726 thais mendes main kal
PLACED IN 'CUFFS
Video: Bodycam Video Captures Domestic Battery Arrest of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Thais Ramone

In his petition, Patrick also asked the court to award him the $8K he says he has in his 401K, plus a Honda Ridgeline and their Tempur-Pedic mattress. Gotta get a good nights' sleep, it seems.

061726 thais mendes sub kal
"SHE ATTACKED ME"
Video: Patrick Mendes Speaks with Police After DV Incident with Thais Ramone

As TMZ first reported, the divorce came after Thais was arrested for allegedly slapping Patrick during an argument at their Vegas home. Prosecutors decided not to press charges.

marilyn-monroe-promo-kal-06-16-2026
THERE'S MORE TO THE MYSTERY
Video: 'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe's Never-Before Death Scene in A.I.

A rep for the couple told TMZ, "Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex, and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved. Our focus right now is simply ensuring that everyone is safe and supported. We appreciate the public's understanding and ask for respect regarding their family and personal privacy during this time."

Related articles