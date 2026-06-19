'90 Day Fiancé' Thais Ramone Fighting Ex Patrick Over Custody of 3-Year-Old

"90 Day Fiancé" star Thais Ramone is waging a child custody war against her ex Patrick Mendes.

Thais filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, objecting to Patrick being awarded primary custody of their kid ... and she's demanding he cough up monthly payments for child and spousal support.

In her filing, Thais admitted the marriage was over with no hope for a reconciliation. The reality star proposed sharing joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Patrick and Thais wed in February 2022 and share one child, born in November 2023. In divorce docs, Patrick said he earns $10K a month, while Thais earns around half of that ... so he wasn't asking for child or spousal support.

In his petition, Patrick also asked the court to award him the $8K he says he has in his 401K, plus a Honda Ridgeline and their Tempur-Pedic mattress. Gotta get a good nights' sleep, it seems.

Play video content Video: Patrick Mendes Speaks with Police After DV Incident with Thais Ramone

As TMZ first reported, the divorce came after Thais was arrested for allegedly slapping Patrick during an argument at their Vegas home. Prosecutors decided not to press charges.