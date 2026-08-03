Rihanna Gets Down at Barbados Carnival in Elaborate Feather Costume

Play video content Video: Rihanna Celebrates Barbados Carnival in Elaborate Feather Costume BACKGRID

Rihanna was busting a move in Barbados, decked out in jewels and feathers for Grand Kadooment Day.

TMZ obtained video of the singer working it during the harvest festival's finale Monday ... and she was flaunting her killer curves in this getup.

You might think the ornate outfit would be hard to move in, but even the giant feathers couldn't keep RiRi from busting a move!

She was even partying with her brother's band, Aura. Check out the clip to see how Barbados breaks it down!

It's nice to see the singer enjoying the celebration after the stressful situation at home earlier this year.