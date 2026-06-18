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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted For First Time In L.A. Since Shooting at Family Home

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky First L.A. Sighting Since Shooting at Family Home

By TMZ Staff
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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out in L.A. for the first time since their Beverly Hills home was targeted in a terrifying shooting ... and the superstar couple appeared to be in great spirits.

The singer looked effortlessly stylish in a beige belted coat and matching trousers, while Rocky kept it sharp in a suit Wednesday as the pair stepped out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The two looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed a night out together, putting on a united front months after the frightening ordeal.

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Video: Rihanna Leaves L.A. After Shooting Incident At Home | TMZ TV

As TMZ previously reported, prosecutors say multiple bullets struck the family's property back in March while Rocky was inside with Rihanna and their children -- RZA, Riot Rose and baby Rocki.

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The alleged shooter, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has since been charged with attempted murder and multiple felony gun offenses.

Ortiz has denied trying to kill anyone, insisting in court she "wasn't attempting murder."

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