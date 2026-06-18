Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted For First Time In L.A. Since Shooting at Family Home

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out in L.A. for the first time since their Beverly Hills home was targeted in a terrifying shooting ... and the superstar couple appeared to be in great spirits.

The singer looked effortlessly stylish in a beige belted coat and matching trousers, while Rocky kept it sharp in a suit Wednesday as the pair stepped out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The two looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed a night out together, putting on a united front months after the frightening ordeal.

The alleged shooter, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has since been charged with attempted murder and multiple felony gun offenses.