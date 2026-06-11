Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Party With Knicks Fans After NBA Finals Win

Play video content Video: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Knicks Finals Win on City Streets with Fans Instagram/@jeraldbalot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't stop the music after the Knicks energized New York City with a big win in the NBA Finals ... partying with fans in the streets deep into the night.

Check out the footage ... the power couple celebrated with Knicks fans until 3 AM following Game 4's historic comeback win ... shooting hoops in the middle of a huge crowd.

Rocky scored first and then Rihanna took her shot ... and she's looking like a regular Jalen Brunson out here.

Rihanna and Rocky weren't decked out in Knicks gear ... but the "Fashion Killa" seemed to channel some Knicks orange with his look ... and Rihanna was stylish as per usual.

The San Antonio Spurs could have used RiRi and Rocky on the hardwood ... the Spurs scored only 30 points in the second half to choke away a 29-point lead and blow a chance at tying the series.