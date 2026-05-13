Rihanna Details Night of Beverly Hills Mansion Shooting as She & A$AP Rocky Slept

Rihanna is detailing the terrifying moment shots rang out at her L.A. home earlier this year ... reportedly screaming, "They're shooting at us!" to hubby A$AP Rocky during the chaos.

According to new court documents, Rihanna then shoved the sleeping rapper to the floor inside an Airstream trailer parked outside the couple's Beverly Crest mansion during the March attack.

Prosecutors say nearly 10 bullets struck the property while the couple's three kids and Rihanna's mother were inside the main house ... with the A$AP and RiRi later telling investigators they spotted bullet holes in their trailer's windshield.

Authorities claim the suspected shooter fled the scene before cops tracked her down nearby and arrested her shortly after.

The accused -- Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- has since been charged with attempted murder and multiple felony gun charges ... though she briefly denied the allegations in court, insisting she "wasn’t attempting murder."