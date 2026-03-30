Rihanna's Alleged House Shooter Loses License for Teaching Gig

The woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home officially lost her license to practice speech-language pathology.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is also barred from going near Rihanna or the singer's family, and her bail remains set at $1,875,000.

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Ortiz pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges against her ... including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

We broke the story ... the board that oversees licensing for speech-language pathologists in California wanted the court to strip Ortiz of her ability to practice in the state.