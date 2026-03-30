Rihanna's Alleged House Shooter Loses License for Teaching Gig
Rihanna's Alleged House Shooter Speech-Language Pathology Job 86'd
The woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home officially lost her license to practice speech-language pathology.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is also barred from going near Rihanna or the singer's family, and her bail remains set at $1,875,000.
Ortiz pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges against her ... including one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
We broke the story ... the board that oversees licensing for speech-language pathologists in California wanted the court to strip Ortiz of her ability to practice in the state.
Ortiz allegedly squeezed off multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home with an AR-15 style rifle earlier this year ... all while RiRi, A$AP Rocky, and their kids were inside.