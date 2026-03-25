Rihanna House Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Court

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- the Florida woman who was charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna's Los Angeles home -- pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Wednesday.

A request by Ortiz's attorney -- a public defender -- to reduce her bond was rejected. Her bail is currently set at $1,875,000, KABC-TV reports. Ortiz was seen behind glass in a custody area and only spoke Wednesday to agree to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, the Associated Press reports.

This comes after her first court appearance on March 11 where Ortiz's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf but then withdrew it.

As we reported ... Rihanna was there when the property came under fire from an AR-15-style rifle March 8. A$AP Rocky and their kids were also at home at the time.

Following the shooting, police trailed Ortiz's white Tesla Model 3 into a shopping center parking lot, where they arrested her.

Ortiz was charged with 1 count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 3 counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. If convicted, she could face life in prison.