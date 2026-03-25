Rihanna House Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Court
Rihanna Alleged House Shooter Pleads Not Guilty
Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- the Florida woman who was charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna's Los Angeles home -- pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Wednesday.
A request by Ortiz's attorney -- a public defender -- to reduce her bond was rejected. Her bail is currently set at $1,875,000, KABC-TV reports. Ortiz was seen behind glass in a custody area and only spoke Wednesday to agree to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, the Associated Press reports.
This comes after her first court appearance on March 11 where Ortiz's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf but then withdrew it.
As we reported ... Rihanna was there when the property came under fire from an AR-15-style rifle March 8. A$AP Rocky and their kids were also at home at the time.
Following the shooting, police trailed Ortiz's white Tesla Model 3 into a shopping center parking lot, where they arrested her.
Ortiz was charged with 1 count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 3 counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Disturbingly ... Ortiz seemed to be preoccupied with Rihanna for some time before the shooting. She appeared to post about the "Umbrella" artist and shared videos in which she mentioned the singer's death.