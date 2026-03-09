Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna Shooting Suspect Allegedly Shared Bizarre Facebook Posts Prior to Incident

Rihanna Suspect Posted About Singer Prior to House Shooting

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
rihanna ivanna ortiz getty facebook 1
Getty Composite

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- the 35-year-old woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday -- apparently posted a bizarre message addressing the singer just weeks before the incident.

A February 23 Facebook post from Ortiz's account reads ... "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

ivanna ortiz facebook 2

In another post, Ortiz allegedly shared an eerie video mentioning Cardi B.

Dressed in what appears to be a blonde wig and American flag shorts, Ortiz records herself speaking into a mirror, saying ... "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B. You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am."

030926_ivanna_ortiz_kal_v2
CALLING OUT CARDI
Facebook/@ivanna.ortiz

She continues, "I'm the cutest tonight. You ain't doing nothing to me. You ain't messing with me tonight."

As we reported ... Rihanna was inside her home when several rounds were fired into her Los Angeles-area house yesterday.

No motive has been immediately discovered, and it's unclear whether A$AP Rocky or their children -- RZARiot Rose, and Rocki -- were at the home at the time.

Ortiz was booked for attempted murder, with bail set at $10,225,000. She remains in custody.

Related articles