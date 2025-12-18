Natalia Bryant’s Restraining Order Renewed, Family Added to Protection

Natalia Bryant -- Kobe and Vanessa's daughter -- got a five-year extension on her restraining order against an alleged stalker ... and now, her mom and siblings are included.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, a judge ruled on Monday that the order would be extended for the foreseeable future ... and agreed to modify it to include Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri as protected people.

She initially filed to extend the order back in November ... claiming additional instances where Dwayne Kemp, who she says harbors a delusion they're in a romantic relationship, violated the order in August of this year.

Natalia claimed that on August 24, Kemp broke the order by attending an event "organized by Ms. Bryant and her employer to make contact with Ms. Bryant."

"Kemp brought flowers that he intended to give directly to Ms. Bryant, but when he could not

locate her, he instead attempted to deliver the flowers to Ms. Bryant's mother, Vanessa Bryant, with the intention that those flowers be delivered to Ms. Bryant."

She claims that this attempt "demonstrates his continued fixation and complete disregard" for the restraining order.

She claims Kemp eventually ran into security ... and "admitted his conduct would violate the [restraining order], but Kemp stated that his conduct was now permissible because he believed (mistakenly) that the order had expired."

The 22-year-old first asked for this legal protection back in 2022. She said he started hitting her up two years prior ... when she was only 17.