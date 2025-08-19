Natalia Bryant Stars In New Kobe Sneaker Commercial With Jalen Brunson

Play video content Nike

The new Nike Kobe 3 Protro sneakers will be released in a matter of days ... and the shoe giant enlisted a VERY special person to star in an ad for the drop -- the late NBA legend's daughter, Natalia.

The commercial went live on Tuesday ... showing Kobe Bryant's 22-year-old crafting the "Halo" colorway kicks at a jewelry store when New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson walks in and becomes intrigued by her work.

Brunson expresses his interest in the sneaks ... and after questioning whether he's got game, she ultimately hands them over.

Natalia isn't the only cameo -- Aaliyah Chavez, a high school basketball star and Oklahoma commit, is also featured in the ad.

Nike's choice to have these three involved makes perfect sense. Natalia is Kobe's eldest daughter, and Brunson was personally mentored by the NBA Hall of Famer -- a connection that goes way back through their families.

Chavez -- the No. 1 women’s high school basketball recruit in the class of 2025 -- is said to imitate Kobe on the court ... as he's her biggest inspiration.

"The drop of the Kobe 3 Protro doesn't just nod to Kobe’s legendary history, it’s the reintroduction of a performance basketball shoe built for today’s game," Nike said.

"Whether you're grinding in the gym, playing weekend tournaments, or just looking for an elite on-court feel, the Kobe 3 Protro delivers."