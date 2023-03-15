Natalia Bryant Remembers Kobe As 'Best Girl Dad' ... At Emotional TCL Chinese Theater Ceremony

Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints were forever enshrined at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and the Bryant family was on hand for the moving ceremony ... with Natalia Bryant delivering an emotional speech about her dad.

Mamba's prints were originally cast in February 2011 -- the day before KB was named All-Star Game MVP -- but were permanently displayed on Wednesday in front of the iconic theatre.

Until today, the one-of-a-kind concrete was displayed inside the theatre and was only visible to fans seeing a show.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man we all knew and love, my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia Bryant told fans at the ceremony, also attended by Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and Byron Scott.

"When most people knew him as a basketball player or storyteller, I got to know him and love him as my dad and let me tell you, he's the MVP of girl dads, to say the least."

"As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes."

Natalia, who is studying film in college, was clearly touched her pops was honored at such an historic location.

"Dad, you are an icon, a legend, a storyteller," Natalia said ... "And, most important, the best girl dad any young woman can dream of."

Kobe was the first athlete to have his hands and feet stamped in concrete.