Alleged Rihanna House Shooter Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Appears in Court, On Video

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz appeared in court for the first time since being arrested and charged in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's home.

Ortiz showed up wearing a blue jumpsuit and her hair was in braids.

Ortiz's Tuesday court appearance comes after being charged with attempted murder and assault ... her lawyer entered a plea and then withdrew it. Her next court appearance is March 25.

The Florida woman is still in custody and bail has been set at $1.8 million. Ortiz waived her right to a speedy trial and the judge issued protective orders for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Ortiz has also been ordered to surrender her guns.

As we reported ... Ortiz, 35, is accused of firing off multiple rounds into the Grammy winner's home while she was inside with her three children. Following the shooting, police trailed Ortiz's white Tesla Model 3 into a shopping center parking lot, where they arrested her.

She was later held on a $10,225,000 bail.

Ortiz has a history of mental health struggles and, in a YouTube video posted January 4, Ortiz speaks about Rihanna in a pretty disturbing way. Clutching a "Praying Woman's Journal," she appears to accuse Rihanna of trying to kill her. What's more ... Ortiz appears to say that when Rihanna dies, God will take Ortiz to her "future."

In another video, uploaded to YouTube on January 21, Ortiz seems to give a similar rant while holding the same book. In the second clip, Ortiz appears to liken Rihanna's face to the devil before delving into a tirade about homework.