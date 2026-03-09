Rihanna Home Shooting Dispatch Audio Released, Listen

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Rihanna was at home Sunday when shots were fired inside her house ... and now we have the harrowing audio from the incident.

Listen to the clip ... The first dispatcher appears to say there were approximately 10 shots heard, while another dispatcher names a white Tesla Model 3 with paper license plates as the vehicle the shots were allegedly fired from.

As we reported ... multiple rounds were fired into Rihanna's Los Angeles-area home yesterday. While we know the singer was inside, it's unclear if A$AP Rocky or their children -- RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki -- were with her.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz.

Disturbingly, Ortiz seems to have shared multiple concerning social media posts leading up to the incident. A Facebook message from her account on February 23 reads, "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

Play video content Facebook/@ivanna.ortiz

And in another post, Ortiz allegedly shared an eerie video mentioning Cardi B.

Dressed in what appears to be a blonde wig and American flag shorts, Ortiz records herself speaking into a mirror, saying ... "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B. You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am."