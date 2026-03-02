Dominiq Ponder Crash Dispatch Audio Describes Fiery Scene

Play video content Broadcastify.com

TMZ Sports has obtained the dispatch audio from Dominiq Ponder's fatal crash ... with responders detailing the scene following the tragic accident that took the Colorado quarterback's life.

The audio, from Broadcastify, is from early Sunday morning ... when the 23-year-old's 2023 Tesla was found near Baseline Road in Boulder County.

The dispatchers are heard relaying information ... with responders initially believing there was a fire on the side of the road from a blown-up transformer. It was later discovered that the flames were caused by a car crashing into the pole.

"We now have an update saying that the car itself is on fire," dispatch said.

As first responders arrived at the crash site, they updated dispatch ... with one advising that he would need specialized tools to get Ponder out of the vehicle, indicating the Tesla was heavily damaged.

"We do have, again, one car down, off the side of the road. There is one, so far, person in the driver's seat. Car is not on fire," the first responder said.

"We're gonna be attempting to extricate as well."

Later in the dispatch, Battalion 527 described the crash as an "obvious death" -- noting that the scene still posed two hazards with a downed electric line and a small grass fire.

Colorado State Patrol told us on Monday that the crash is under investigation.