Deion Sanders Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

Deion Sanders and his medical team just revealed he has been dealing with bladder cancer ... though, thankfully, they said it's been cured.

He's currently speaking with reporters right now about the issue -- check out the live stream above.

The Colorado head coach talked with reporters in Boulder on Monday morning ... and he -- alongside Dr. Janet Kukreja and trainer Lauren Askevold -- went into detail about what's been keeping him away from the Buffaloes the last few months.

Askevold said following routine testing earlier this year, a scan showed he had a tumor on his bladder. It was subsequently surgically removed -- and according to Kukreja, the operation rid Sanders of the disease.

"I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer."

Prime, though, said his life has changed significantly since the operation. He told media members he lost around 25 pounds -- and said his bathroom habits have been anything but normal.

"I can't pee like I used to pee," he said.

Deion was in great spirits throughout the presser -- cracking numerous jokes while insisting he's on the mend. He also implored men everywhere to make sure they get checked out regularly -- before he thanked God.

Sanders -- who became the Buffs' head coach two years ago -- first told the public he was having health issues while on a podcast with Asante Samuel back in the spring. He said to the former NFL cornerback, "What I'm dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level."

He never got into specific details about his ailment ... but was forced to miss some CU football camps in June to get a handle on everything. During an appearance at Big 12 Media Day earlier this month, he assured his fans everything was "OK."