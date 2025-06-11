Deion Sanders Speaks Out Amid Health Issue

Deion Sanders is opening up on the health issue that has kept him away from the University of Colorado football team ... assuring fans "everything is OKAY," and he'll return soon.

The Buffaloes head coach released a statement on social media a day after his son, Deion Jr., revealed Prime was missing the team's summer camp ... and shared his gratefulness for all the love and support he's received.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts, and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!" Sanders said.

"I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!"

Sanders -- who became the HC at Colorado in 2023 -- said he'll be back with his players and staff soon ... something that he's genuinely thrilled about.

"When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything," Sanders said, "Until then, I'M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime."

Sanders, 57, didn't disclose what exactly he's dealing with ... but in May, he did mention on a podcast with Asante Samuel that he was battling something "at a whole 'nother level."