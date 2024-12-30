Deion Sanders Rips 'Lying' Reports of Shedeur's NFL Draft Hopes, 'IDIOTS'

Deion Sanders is fed up with reports regarding his sons, Shedeur and Shilo -- saying there are a bunch of morons running around spewing fake news on where he would like to see them land in the NFL.

The leader of the Colorado Buffaloes' sidelines teed off on social media on Monday ... amid a lot of chatter surrounding which team is at the top of his wish list ahead of April's draft.

There has been a ton of speculation on preferred destinations within the Sanders family ... especially with Shedeur expected to be a top-five talent -- and some not-so-respected franchises in position to pick high.

Coach Prime went to X to set the record straight ... saying those who want to know will hear his thoughts -- but other than that, he's keeping out of it.

"It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren't true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl," Sanders said. "If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker."

Sanders went on to say he does know NFL commish Roger Goodell personally ... so any work he's putting in will be done behind closed doors.

Coach Prime did fall for a notorious fake account, though ... as he tweeted a response to parody reporter Wesley Steinberg claiming Shedeur doesn't want to play in Nashville or Cleveland -- and would prefer being in a big market instead.

Sanders later deleted the clapback ... meaning he probably found out he got duped.