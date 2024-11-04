Shedeur Sanders Laughs Off Class Registration Deadline, I'm Going to NFL!

Play video content Well Off Media

Shedeur Sanders will be done with school the second he plays his last down for Colorado -- the star quarterback admitted he couldn't care less about registering for classes next semester ... 'cause he'll be too busy getting ready for the NFL!!

The 22-year-old athlete's comment was captured on video at Monday's practice ... when a Buffaloes coach reminded the student-athletes about the important deadline.

Shedeur seemed confused at first, thinking it was for the 2024 presidential election ... but when his teammates told him it was regarding the next round of courses, he immediately brushed it off.

"I'm going to the league," Sanders said with a smile.

"Ay, registration?! I know after last game man, y'all not gon' see me."

Of course, the senior is expected to be one of the first names called in the 2025 NFL Draft ... with pretty much every mock draft projecting him to be a highly coveted prospect for teams in need of a QB.

Sanders -- the son of NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders -- was a four-star prospect in high school before committing to Jackson State, where he played under his dad.

In two seasons at the HBCU, he threw for 6,969 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns.

After Deion secured the HC job in Colorado, Shedeur followed ... and so far, he has recorded 5,821 passing yards and 48 passing TDs.

Sanders' star power and performance has led to several NIL deals -- including Nike -- and multiple awards.