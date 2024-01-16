Deion Sanders' Sons, Shedeur & Shilo, Walk In Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, just proved yet again they've got game both on the field and off of it ... killin' it as models at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Show!!

The two University of Colorado football stars hit the runway in Paris on Tuesday to show off some of the pieces Pharrell designed for the luxury brand this year ... and they performed just as well at the show as they usually do on the gridiron.

Shilo walked first ... donning a graphic puffer jacket with a plaid shirt underneath. Shedeur followed seconds later, wearing an orange vest and an over-the-shoulder bag.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders walked in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show🔥 pic.twitter.com/LcGJ6Q4irp — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 16, 2024 @ComplexStyle

The two clearly took the gig seriously ... sportin' some stoic model faces as they made their way around the room.

Pharrell, of course, had some time to chat with the bros before they had their big moment ... and he praised them for the "amazing" work they've been doing.

Then, he doled out some wisdom ... telling Shilo both he and his brother have already proven they're way more than just college football stars.

"If I were you, I would change that language," the singer told Shilo after the Buffs defensive back said he wanted to be multidimensional. "'I am multidimensional.' You know what I'm saying? Let them know you're already that!"