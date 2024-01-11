Deion Branch Says Bill Belichick's Success 'Will Never Be Matched Again'

His Success Will Never Be Matched Again!!!

Play video content

Thursday marked the end of Bill Belichick's reign in New England ... and according to Deion Branch, it also signaled the end of an era that will never, ever be duplicated.

Branch minced no words when talking about his former head coach just hours after The Hoodie and the Patriots agreed to part ways ... telling TMZ Sports, "To do the things that he's done within this era, it'll never be matched again."

Branch played for Belichick from 2002 to 2005 ... and then once more from 2010 to 2012. During that timeframe, he won two rings -- and a bevy of other games -- so he saw firsthand what the coach could do.

And, he made it clear it's something that he doesn't expect to see again in his lifetime.

"There's no arguably," the ex-wideout said. "There's nothing to argue here. There's nothing to argue. [He's] the greatest coach to ever coach the game of football."

In total, Belichick won six Super Bowls for New England, and piled up a 266-121 record.

Branch called Thursday's end "a sad day," though he said he was sure Belichick will roam another NFL sideline soon -- and catch Don Shula's all-time wins mark soon after.

"Is he going to coach? Yes," Branch said. "Is he going to be successful elsewhere? Yes."