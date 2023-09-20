Nick Saban Praises Deion Sanders After NIL Beef, Great Coach, Great Person!

Play video content

Here's further proof Nick Saban no longer has beef with Deion Sanders -- the Alabama legend has nothing but praise for Prime amid Colorado's stellar start to the season ... despite their previous feud over name, image and likeness deals.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's Buffaloes have been the biggest story in the sport so far this season ... with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading the squad to a 3-0 start.

The boss of the Crimson Tide sidelines was asked about what's going down in Boulder during media availability this week ... and he said he's not surprised one bit -- considering he believes Prime is great at what he does on and off the field.

"I haven't been able to see [Colorado play] a lot," Saban said. "I saw a little bit of the game last week against Colorado State, but I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders."

"First, he's a great person and he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest, but I see their team playing well on the field."

He continued ... "They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they've been able to score points, playing decent on defense. So all those things, to me, are indicators that he's a really good coach and I've always thought that."

The two Aflac spokesmen certainly didn't see eye to eye a year ago ... with Prime calling Saban a liar for claiming he paid a million bucks to get Hunter (a 5-star recruit at the time) to commit to his former Jackson State squad.

They later made up at a commercial shoot ... where they laughed the whole thing off.