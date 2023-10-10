Deion Sanders Wants 'Lucrative Watch Deal' For Shedeur After Celebration Goes Viral

Deion Sanders is hoping Shedeur Sanders cashes in on his now-famous watch celebration ... telling media members Tuesday his son's ready for a "lucrative" deal.

The Colorado star quarterback has been hitting the move -- one in which he shows off a timepiece on his left wrist after making big plays -- for weeks now ... but after he flashed it following an epic victory over Arizona State on Saturday, it took off.

Shedeur went straight to the Arizona State student section after Colorado's win to throw up his watch pic.twitter.com/WIiSrLB4cT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023 @YahooSports

Players from all over the NFL -- including superstars like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Davante Adams -- copied it both before and after games this weekend.

And, after DJ Khaled dubbed it "The Shedeur" earlier this year ... Deion says he's now hoping his 21-year-old boy can pad his bank account soon over it all.

"It's hilarious to me because he and I joke about it on a daily basis," Coach Prime said. "We just got to get him a lucrative watch deal. He can't keep doing it for free. He can't keep doing it for nothing."

"We gotta capitalize now," he added with a smile. "He is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment!"

Good news for Shedeur ... the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules will allow him to get any such deal that comes forward.