Deion Sanders' Son, Shilo Cops Iced-Out 'Headache' Chain ... For 1st CU Season

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, will head into his first season at Colorado looking as fly as ever ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned he just copped a sweet new chain -- that features 28 carats of diamonds!!

Primetime's kid -- who transferred from Jackson State to Boulder after his dad made the same move earlier this year -- got the bling from Saki Diamonds ... and the drip has an awesome story behind it.

Shilo considers himself a force on the field -- and when he makes tackles, he says it leaves his opponents with headaches.

So, naturally, when Saki Diamonds went to make Shilo some custom jewelry -- he ended up icing out a "Headache" pendant for the Buffs cornerback ... and it came out awesome.

In addition to the 28 carats of VVS diamonds, it also comes with a 19-inch style ball and link chain ... and while it's unclear what Shilo paid for it, we're told a similar piece would run a normie over $30,000!!

Shilo joins Colorado after a great two seasons with JSU ... where he recorded five interceptions in addition to being named second-team All-SWAC in 2021. Shilo also played two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks before his time in Jackson.

By the way, he won't be the only young Sanders iced out heading into CU's season opener next month ... Saki also created a sweet 28-carat diamond chain for Shedeur last year.