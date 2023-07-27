Deion Sanders' Son, Shilo, Cops Iced-Out 'Headache' Chain For 1st CU Season
Deion Sanders' Son, Shilo Cops Iced-Out 'Headache' Chain ... For 1st CU Season
7/27/2023 2:54 PM PT
Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, will head into his first season at Colorado looking as fly as ever ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned he just copped a sweet new chain -- that features 28 carats of diamonds!!
Primetime's kid -- who transferred from Jackson State to Boulder after his dad made the same move earlier this year -- got the bling from Saki Diamonds ... and the drip has an awesome story behind it.
Shilo considers himself a force on the field -- and when he makes tackles, he says it leaves his opponents with headaches.
So, naturally, when Saki Diamonds went to make Shilo some custom jewelry -- he ended up icing out a "Headache" pendant for the Buffs cornerback ... and it came out awesome.
In addition to the 28 carats of VVS diamonds, it also comes with a 19-inch style ball and link chain ... and while it's unclear what Shilo paid for it, we're told a similar piece would run a normie over $30,000!!
Shilo joins Colorado after a great two seasons with JSU ... where he recorded five interceptions in addition to being named second-team All-SWAC in 2021. Shilo also played two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks before his time in Jackson.
Check out the outfit on Shedeur Sanders at SWAC Media Day!@ShedeurSanders @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/AmOezHVLwD— Blake Levine (@blake_levine) July 21, 2022 @blake_levine
By the way, he won't be the only young Sanders iced out heading into CU's season opener next month ... Saki also created a sweet 28-carat diamond chain for Shedeur last year.
Like father, like sons!!