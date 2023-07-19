Deion Sanders To Have More Surgeries On Foot, Leg, Vows To Be Ready For Season

Play video content

Deion Sanders is going under the knife again -- Colorado's head coach is slated to have surgery on his leg and foot on Thursday ... but he says he'll be good to go for the Buffs' season opener in September.

The NFL legend shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday ... saying he'll miss Pac-12 media day on Friday as a result of the procedures.

Play video content 03/10/22 Barstool Sports

The medical professional in the clip says Sanders will have work done on his left toes to get them straightened out ... in hopes they no longer give him pain when he wears shoes. Remember, Prime had to have two toes amputated on that same foot after complications from a surgery he underwent in September 2021.

Prime also mentions the hospital visit will also focus on blood clots in his leg ... after having the same procedure done on his other leg last month.

But the job won't be done just yet -- Sanders said he will also have to address a foot dislocation at a later date.

Sanders -- who's making his debut as Colorado's HC this season -- is in good spirits despite all the health issues ... and vows to be ready for Buffalo's season opener at TCU.

"I promise you when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team, I promise you that."