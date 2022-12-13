Deion Sanders Congratulates New JSU Football Coach T.C. Taylor

Play video content Instagram / @COACHPRIME

Deion Sanders may be heading to Colorado, but his love for Jackson State still seemingly runs deep -- Coach Prime congratulated JSU's new head coach, T.C. Taylor, for landing the coveted job!

The NFL Hall of Famer shared an emotional video showing the moment Taylor was named the new head coach -- and the players went absolutely wild!

"Congratulations [Coach Taylor] on being the new [Jackson State football] head coach!" Sanders wrote on Instagram. "You deserve it! Love ya and appreciate u my brother. #CoachPrime."

"It has been a dream of mine to be a coach here," Taylor told his players. "But to be a head coach with some of the names that have been through here: W.C. Gorden, James Carson, and Coach Prime. Those are big shoes to fill, but I am excited."

Taylor was a standout wide receiver for the Tigers during his playing days. During his senior year, he broke the JSU single-season record with 84 receptions ... totaling 1,234 yards and 11 TDs.

T.C. graduated from Jackson State in 2005 ... and in 2019, he reunited with the Tigers, joining JSU's coaching staff, where he coached tight ends and wide receivers until last year.

After Deion announced he was leaving, the NFL legend advocated for Taylor ... saying he was the guy he'd hire if the decision were up to him.

Taylor is following a tough act at JSU ... in three years with Jackson State, Deion led the Tigers to a 27-5 record and back-to-back SWAC championships.

Sanders is also taking some of his best players, including his son, star JSU QB Shedeur Sanders with him to Colorado ... meaning Taylor will have to recruit or develop a new QB.