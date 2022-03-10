Deion Sanders' Amputated Toes Revealed In New Video
3/10/2022 8:57 AM PT
Deion Sanders is revealing what his left foot looks like following the amputation of two of his toes -- and, warning, it's extremely graphic.
The NFL legend, in continuing to release details of his horrifying foot injury in bits and pieces, showed the mangled body part in a new video posted to his social media page Wednesday.
In the clip, Deion is showing his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, the injury for the first time -- and imploring them to use his bloody wound and the ensuing recovery process as a reminder to always work hard.
"Anytime y'all ever think about giving up anything, y'all think about this," Deion said. "I've fought through all of this for y'all."
Sanders' two sons -- who both play football for Deion at Jackson State -- appeared to be in shock over the injury, with one of them telling the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback in the footage, "You're a good man."
Shilo added in a post on his social media page Thursday, "I still haven't looked straight at it til this day."
Deion has said in recent posts that he's doing much better ... and is promising to release more details about his recovery process in future episodes of his "Coach Prime" documentary.