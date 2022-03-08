Deion Sanders' Toes Amputated After Foot Surgery Complications
Deion Sanders Two Toes Amputated ... After Foot Surgery Complications
3/8/2022 9:52 AM PT
Deion Sanders ended up losing two toes in his battle to recover from foot surgery, the NFL legend announced in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.
Previewing the next episode of his "Coach Prime" documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions on his social media page ... Sanders revealed the big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed several weeks ago.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Sanders showed the mangled foot in the doc's video teaser ... writing in the caption, "I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through."
As we reported ... Sanders initially had surgery to fix a longtime foot injury back in the fall, but his recovery process never quite got on track.
Sanders struggled to get his foot to heal -- and he needed a wheelchair and a scooter to get around for months.
The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback said he ultimately required 8 surgeries to try to get the foot right ... and it's clear, one of those procedures included cutting off two digits from his left foot.
Sanders promised to reveal more about the surgeries and the complications that he went through in the new "Coach Prime" episode dropping on Barstool's YouTube page at 5 PM PT.