Deion Sanders Upset With Pro Bowl, No One's Competing!

Deion Sanders says the Pro Bowl is nothing like it used to be ... calling out all the players for their lack of effort on Sunday and asking, "What happened & When?"

Of course, players haven't taken the Pro Bowl seriously in years ... and during the AFC's 41-35 win over the NFC, Primetime voiced his frustration with what the event has turned into.

"Lord help me," Sanders said via social media on Sunday. "I’m watching the NFL Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade."

All six QBs have now been intercepted.



Marshon Lattimore should get a prize or something for completing the cycle. 🤷‍♂️



📺: #ProBowl on ESPN

📱: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/2CmZKRADyo — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022 @NFL

The NFL has been trying to find ways to make the game watchable for the past few years ... even switching up the game rules in hopes of changing the viewing experience.

But, Coach Prime says it's all on the players ... claiming he went 100% every single time he went to the Pro Bowl.

"We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game," Sanders said.

"I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME! What Happened & When?"

Prime ain't alone -- other ex-NFL stars like Champ Bailey agreed ... with the 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback saying "Bruh times have surely changed."

3-time Pro Bowl cornerback Pat Surtain flat out said, "S***s EMBARRASSING!!"