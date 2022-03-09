Deion Sanders' Leg 'Filleted Open' In Horrifying Surgery Prior To Toe Amputation

NFL legend Deion Sanders revealed on Tuesday he had to have his leg "filleted open" and drained in order to avoid full amputation from the knee down last fall.

The Jackson State head coach finally went into detail about the complications he suffered from his foot surgery ... explaining that he nearly lost his left leg -- before he lost two of his toes -- in a fierce battle to recover from the initial procedure.

In the latest episode of his "Coach Prime" doc with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions ... Sanders and his doctors said the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback developed three femoral arterial blood clots in his leg in the days following his foot surgery -- which nearly led to leg amputation.

In the doc, Sanders and the medical experts said in order to avoid that outcome ... surgeons had to deeply cut into his leg and drain out the fluid.

Just days later, Sanders had to have the big toe and the second toe on his left foot surgically removed.

Fortunately, Deion was able to avoid further complications following the toe removals ... and in the documentary, he and his fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, credited his faith for getting him through it.

Sanders, now months removed from the amputation surgery, said he lost 35 pounds in the ordeal, but is feeling better.

"The devil wanted to mess with my mobility," Deion said in the documentary, "but he couldn't mess with my ability."

