Deion Sanders Undergoing Emergency Surgery ... For Blood Clot

Deion Sanders is slated to have emergency surgery on Friday ... after a blood clot was discovered in his groin.

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones shared the news just minutes ago ... saying Prime Time will go under the knife at 6 AM to fix the issue.

You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023 @PatMcAfeeShow

"I had a chance to talk to him this morning," Jones said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "I said, 'Man, I hope they don't have to cut off your d***.' That's what I told him."

"I said, 'Bro, it would be bad if they have to cut off your d***, bro. Just cut the leg off.'"

Of course, Sanders is no stranger to blood clot issues -- he previously had two toes amputated and underwent multiple surgeries due to a lack of circulation in his left leg ... and doctors feared he was at risk of losing his foot if his condition did not improve.

Jones said he's seen Prime fight through his obstacles ... and it's been difficult to watch.

"I just want him to get healthy, man."