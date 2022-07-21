Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Cops Iced-Out Pendant W/ 28 Carats Of Diamonds

Play video content

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has a fashion line called SS2 ... and now, TMZ Sports has learned he's copped a MASSIVE diamond pendant to commemorate the brand!!

Shedeur -- who quarterbacks Deion's Jackson State football team -- turned to Saki Diamonds to create the piece ... and, as you can see, it turned out amazing.

Saki tells us the new pendant features 28.2 carats of VVS diamonds -- and looks just like Shedeur's SS2 trademark.

The Bussdown Cuban link chain also comes heavy, boasting a whopping 43.5 carats of VVS diamonds.

"It's a HUGE piece!" Saki said. "Most pro athletes or people in the music industry don't have a piece like this."

The sophomore signal-caller got it all delivered to him Wednesday night ... just in time for Thursday's SWAC Media Day.

No word on what Shedeur paid for the piece ... but the QB -- who balled out in 2021 with 3,231 passing yards and 30 touchdowns -- signed a NIL deal with Gatorade recently (becoming the first-ever HBCU student-athlete to do so), and we're sure it came with enough coin to spend freely on the bling.