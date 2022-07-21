Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Cops Iced-Out Pendant W/ 28 Carats Of Diamonds
7/21/2022 12:58 PM PT
Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has a fashion line called SS2 ... and now, TMZ Sports has learned he's copped a MASSIVE diamond pendant to commemorate the brand!!
Shedeur -- who quarterbacks Deion's Jackson State football team -- turned to Saki Diamonds to create the piece ... and, as you can see, it turned out amazing.
Saki tells us the new pendant features 28.2 carats of VVS diamonds -- and looks just like Shedeur's SS2 trademark.
The Bussdown Cuban link chain also comes heavy, boasting a whopping 43.5 carats of VVS diamonds.
"It's a HUGE piece!" Saki said. "Most pro athletes or people in the music industry don't have a piece like this."
The sophomore signal-caller got it all delivered to him Wednesday night ... just in time for Thursday's SWAC Media Day.
Check out the outfit on Shedeur Sanders at SWAC Media Day!@ShedeurSanders @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/AmOezHVLwD— Blake Levine (@blake_levine) July 21, 2022 @blake_levine
No word on what Shedeur paid for the piece ... but the QB -- who balled out in 2021 with 3,231 passing yards and 30 touchdowns -- signed a NIL deal with Gatorade recently (becoming the first-ever HBCU student-athlete to do so), and we're sure it came with enough coin to spend freely on the bling.
Now, the 20-year-old is gearing up to make more history at JSU -- in style.