Deion Sanders Thanks Ja Rule For Donation To Jackson State Football, 'Blessing'

Deion Sanders is giving big thanks to Ja Rule -- after the rapper just announced he'll be donating money to the Jackson State football team!!

The New York rapper shared the news on Friday via Instagram ... saying some of the money he makes off his upcoming NFT collection will go to several HBCUs, including JSU.

"Be a part of something Beautiful… July 14th get on the Blacklist NOW," Ja Rule said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ja says there are 1,000 1-of-1 NFTs up for grabs ... and part of the proceeds will help support HBCUs like Hampton, Morgan, Spelman, Moorehouse, and Jackson State.

Sanders -- who has been the head football coach of the Tigers since 2020 -- was stoked about the news ... and praised the award-winning rapper for the amazing gesture.

"I wanna thank my brother Ja Rule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs," the former NFL star said.

DIDDY says he is donating $1,000,000 to Howard University and $1,000,000 to Jackson State University 🙏💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/DZIu2R2SwQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 28, 2022 @DailyLoud

"My brother I’ve always admired and applauded you from afar but this is a TRUE blessing for our TEAM."

"God bless u my brother!!!"